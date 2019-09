SGT. BLUFF VOTERS TO DECIDE SCHOOL BOND ISSUE

VOTERS IN THE SGT. BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL GO TO THE POLLS TUESDAY TO DECIDE A $33 MILLION DOLLAR SCHOOL BOND ISSUE.

THE COSTS INCLUDE OVER $26.5 MILLION DOLLARS FOR A NEW PRE-K THROUGH SECOND GRADE PRIMARY SCHOOL, $4.7 MILLION FOR A NEW ATHLETIC COMPLEX AND OVER $1.6 MILLION FOR SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT EXISTING FACILITIES.

THE DISTRICT SAYS IF APPROVED THE PROJECT WOULD RESULT IN A $12.37 CENT INCREASE IN MONTHLY PROPERTY TAXES ON A $100-THOUSAND DOLLAR HOME, OR JUST UNDER $150-DOLLARS A YEAR.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7AM UNTIL 8PM AT THE SGT. BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTER LOCATED AT 903 TOPAZ DRIVE.