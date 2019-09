KUEHNE HONORED FOR “SERVICE ABOVE SELF” BY ROTARY CLUB

A LONG TIME SIOUX CITY VOLUNTEER AND PHILANTHROPIST WAS HONORED FOR HER WORK BY THE ROTARY CLUB AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING.

ROSIE KUEHNE WAS THE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE MEETING AND WAS THEN SURPRISED WITH THE “SERVICE ABOVE SELF” AWARD WHICH THE CLUB PRESENTS ANNUALLY TO A COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER.

SHE SAYS GIVING IS A PLEASURE WHEN IT HELPS THE COMMUNITY:

THE 85-YEAR-OLD KUEHNE RAN A PRE-SCHOOL IN HER HOME FOR 28 YEARS AND HAS ASSISTED WITH READING AND LITERACY ACTIVITIES IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE AND LAUNCH PAD CHILDREN’S MUSEUM.

IN ADDITION, ROSIE HAS HELPED THE FOOD BANK, WARMING SHELTER, CSADV, SOUP KITCHEN AND NUMEROUS OTHER LOCAL AGENCIES.

SHE SAYS IF YOU CAN’T MAKE A FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION TO HELP SOMEONE, YOU CAN DONATE YOUR TIME, TALENTS AND WISDOM:

SHE IS ALSO A MASTER CONSERVATIONIST WHO IS WORKING WITH THE CITY TO REPLACE TREES THREATENED BY THE EMERALD ASH BORER AND HELPS WITH THE DOROTHY PECAUT NATURE CENTER AND COUNTY CONSERVATION COMMISSION.

ROTARY CLUB IS CONTRIBUTING $500 IN HER NAME TO THE CITY’S TREE REPLACEMENT EFFORT.