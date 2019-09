IOWA SENATOR CHARLES GRASSLEY HAS RECENTLY COMPLETED HIS ANNUAL 99 COUNTY TOUR OF THE STATE.

GRASSLEY SPOKE OF THE ACCOMPLISHMENT MONDAY ON THE SENATE FLOOR IN WASHINGTON:

HE COMPLETED THIS YEAR’S 99 COUNTY TOWN HALLS ON AUGUST 27TH IN SPENCER.

IT’S THE 39TH YEAR THE SENATOR HAS COMPLETED WHAT’S KNOWN AS “THE FULL GRASSLEY”.