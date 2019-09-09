FOREIGNER CANCELS CLAY COUNTY FAIR SHOW

Concert ticket refunds will be provided after the rock band Foreigner cancelled their show Saturday night at the Clay County Fair in Spencer.

Jeremy Parsons, the fair manager, released a statement that muddy track conditions affected stage placement.

Because of issues with the stage surface, Foreigner felt that the Grandstand stage was unsafe for the band and stage personnel.

The Fair is offering concert ticket refunds, less handling & processing fees.

If you purchased your tickets via credit card, your refund will be coming to you automatically.

If you purchased your tickets via credit card before June 10, 2019 – a refund check from the Clay County Fair will be mailed to you prior to October 15.

Due to online merchant protocols, Midwestix can only reverse charges made within the last three months to the credit card of purchase. Therefore, a check must be issued for transactions processed before June 10th.

If you purchased your tickets via credit card after June 10, 2019 – your credit card charges will be reversed before September 23 by Midwestix, the Fair’s ticketing partner.

If you purchased your tickets via check or cash, please mail your Foreigner concert tickets, along with a return address, to Ticket Refund, Clay County Fair, PO Box 527, Spencer, IA 51301 prior to October 15th.

For any additional questions that you might have, please contact Midwestix at info@midwestix.com.

The Fair does not offer refunds for gate admission.