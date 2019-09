FATAL CRASH IN LYON COUNTY UNDER INVESTIGATION

A CANTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT SUNDAY EVENING IN NORTHWEST IOWA’S LYON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 40-YEAR-OLD BARBARA ROZEBOOM DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUFFERED WHEN THE MINIVAN SHE WAS DRIVING HIT A FIELD DRIVE AND THEN ROLLED.

THE VEHICLE CAME TO REST ON ITS TOP.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.