185TH APPOINTS NEW COMMAND CHIEF MASTER SGT.

This past weekend Chief Master Sgt. Joe Donovan of Sioux City assumed responsibility as the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s newest Command Chief Master Sergeant.

The rank of Command Chief is the highest enlisted position at the 185th Air Refueling Wing and serves as the Chief enlisted advisor to the Wing Commander.

Donovan represents the unit’s 750 enlisted personnel with his position:

Chief Master Sgt. Joe Donovan assumes responsibility as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief at a formal ceremony in Sioux City, Iowa on September 7, 2019.
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Donovan is a 23-year veteran.

Members of the 185th, Iowa Air National Guard officials, along with Donovan’s friends and family attended the change of responsibility ceremony at the Air National Guard base in Sioux City Iowa on Saturday.

