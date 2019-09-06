WHITAKER KEYNOTES PLYMOUTH COUNTY GOP EVENT

Former Interim Attorney General Matt Whitaker spoke in Le Mars Thursday evening at a Plymouth County Republican Fund Raiser.

Whitaker, who previously ran for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, says the divisive atmosphere in our nation’s capital is growing and getting worse.

He says that partisanship affected both his and Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh’s nominations, but Whitaker hopes that won’t keep good people from serving:

Whitaker says he is proud of the three months he served as the U-S Attorney General:

The former Attorney General spoke about his experience with the Trump Administration in keynoting the Plymouth County event.