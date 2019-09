SAID TAKES STAND & CLAIMS SELF DEFENSE IN MURDER TRIAL

THE MAN CHARGED IN THE STABBING DEATH OF HIS FORMER ROOMMATE TOOK THE STAND IN HIS OWN DEFENSE FRIDAY.

39-YEAR-OLD ELMI SAID IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE OCTOBER 2018 DEATH OF GULED NUR, AT THEIR APARTMENT.

SAID TOLD THE WOODBURY COUNTY JURY THAT NUR WAS OFTEN DRUNK AND SUFFERED FROM DEPRESSION.

FIVE DAYS BEFORE NUR’S DEATH, THE DEFENDANT SAYS NUR PULLED A KNIFE ON HIM IN AN ARGUMENT OVER FOOD “SAID” HAD COOKED:

OC…………REALLY SCARED FOR MY LIFE. :25

SAID TOLD THE JURY THAT NUR HAD BEEN DRINKING BEER AND FIREBALL WHISKEY ALL DAY LEADING UP TO THE EVENTS OF EARLY MORNING OCTOBER 28TH.

THAT’S WHEN ANOTHER ARGUMENT BEGAN OVER BEERS THAT “SAID” HAD LEFT IN THE APARTMENT.

HE SAYS NUR AGAIN GOT A KNIFE AND THREATENED HIM AND HIS FORMER WIFE WHO WAS ALSO PRESENT.

SAID ALSO HAD A KNIFE BUT SAYS HE PUSHED NUR OUT OF THE APARTMENT.

THAT’S WHEN A STRUGGLE BETWEEN THE TWO ESCALATED:

OC…….SAVE MY LIFE FROM HIM. :28

SAID HAD ALSO BEEN DRINKING THAT NIGHT AND SAYS HE HAD NINE BEERS.

HE TESTIFIED THAT HE DIDN’T REALIZE NUR HAD BEEN INJURED AND JUST WANTED TO GET BACK IN HIS APARTMENT AND LOCK THE DOOR:

OC…………AFRAID FOR MY LIFE. :17

FOLLOWING SAID’S TESTIMONY, TRIAL ADJOURNED FOR THE WEEKEND.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS TAKE PLACE TUESDAY AT 9AM WITH THE JURY TO BEGIN DELIBERATIONS SOON AFTER THAT.