MIRACLE LEAGUE TO HOST ALL STAR WEEKEND

Sioux City’s Miracle League is hosting a special all star celebration this weekend at its Riverside Park complex.

Spokesman Jim Wharton says the league is in its 5th season of baseball and other activities for children and adults with special needs.

Participants are coming to play this weekend from 22 states and one foreign country:

The first games took place Friday evening along with a kickball tournament and dance on the diamond.

Saturday’s games begin at 9am with a Home Run Derby at 11:45 and more games at 12:45 and 1:45pm.