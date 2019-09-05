NO JUDICIAL CONFLICT FOUND IN TRAN WALKER TRIAL

The Sioux City man found guilty of two counts of first degree murder in the 2018 stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend and an acquaintance will be sentenced to prison on September 20th.

19-year-old Tran Walker will be sentenced by Judge Tod Deck for the deaths of 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr.

Deck presided over Walker’s bench trial.

A hearing regarding the trial was held Thursday over defense concerns that Judge Deck could have been involved in juvenile cases involving Walker when Deck was an attorney.

Jessica Noll, who twice represented Walker in juvenile court matters, testified that while she worked for the Deck law firm, Tod Deck never had any contact with Walker.

Jennifer Solberg, Walker’s defense attorney, told presiding judge Duane Hoffmeyer at the hearing that her own investigation found no prior involvement:

OC……….haven’t filed a motion. :22

Judge Hoffmeyer stated that since no motion had been filed to disqualify Deck, there was no ruling needed.

Walker faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced in Woodbury County District Court.