NEW VIDEO BOARD LIGHTS UP TYSON EVENTS CENTER

A NEW GIANT VIDEO SCREEN AND SCOREBOARD IS NOW LIGHTING UP THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER IN TIME FOR THE UPCOMING HOCKEY SEASON.

GENERAL MANAGER TIM SAVONA OF SPECTRA SHOWED OFF THE NEW $900,000 DAKTRONICS HIGH DEFINITION SCREEN THURSDAY:

ALONG WITH THE NEW BIG SCREEN, THERE ARE RIBBON BOARDS THAT RUN THE LENGTH OF THE SIDES OF THE ARENA:

SAVONA SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF FLEXIBILITY WITH THE NEW HI-DEFINITION SYSTEM TOO:

HE SAYS THE BIGGER SCREEN AND RIBBON BOARDS WILL ALSO HELP INCREASE AD REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE FACILITY.

THE OUTDOOR MARQUIS SIGN AT PIERCE AND GORDON DRIVE HAS ALSO BEEN REPAIRED.