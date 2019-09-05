CLAY COUNTY FAIR OPENS SATURDAY IN SPENCER

While Iowa boasts having one of the nation’s best state fairs, northwest Iowa also claims it has the world’s greatest -county- fair.

The Clay County Fair in Spencer opens its nine-day run this Saturday and it’ll be stupendous, according to fair manager and C-E-O Jeremy Parsons.

He says visitors will notice quite a few upgrades to the various facilities and some new features as well.

The Clay County Fair drew more than 300-thousand visitors last year and Parsons says they do extensive surveys.

The grandstand shows include: Foreigner, Michael W. Smith, Jon Pardi and Iowa’s own Maddie Poppe, as well as chuckwagon racing and an antique tractor pull.