ARMY CORPS CONTINUES TO FOLLOW MISSOURI RIVER MASTER MANUAL

The Army Corps of Engineers continues to manage a slow draw down of stored floodwater in Missouri River reservoirs.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds has suggested that the Corps look to climate trends as they make their yearly runoff forecasts.

John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Water Management Office for the Corps in Omaha, says they look at conditions on the ground across the basin:

The Corps relies on the Master Manual for river and reservoir operations.

Remus says it is their priorities:

Remus says they considered deviating from the manual this year:

Releases from Gavins Point Dam continue at seventy thousand cubic feet per second, about twice the normal rate, to draw down the reservoirs before winter.