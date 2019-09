THREE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENTS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THREE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENTS WEDNESDAY, TWO IN THE SAME LOCATION.

THE FIRST INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT THE RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS AT 2201 GIBSON STREET AROUND 4:30PM.

OFFICERS FOUND A 21-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN SHOT AT LEAST TWICE IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE.

THE UNIDENTIFIED MAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

SEVERAL SHELL CASINGS WERE FOUND IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE APARTMENT COMPLEX.

POLICE FOUND AT LEAST ONE SHELL CASING AT A SECOND SHOTS FIRED REPORT AROUND 7:30PM AT WEST 15TH AND MYRTLE ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED THERE.

THEN AT 9:30PM OFFICERS WERE AGAIN DISPATCHED TO THE APARTMENTS ON GIBSON STREET FOR A SECOND REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED.

NO VICTIM WAS FOUND IN THAT INCIDENT AND IT’S UNKNOWN HOW MANY SUSPECTS WERE INVOLVED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON ANY OF THE INCIDENTS SHOULD CONTACT CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.