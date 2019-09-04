SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Sioux City man who failed to register as a sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison.

36-year-old Charles Lee Cook was sentenced to 41 months after an April 9th guilty plea to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Cook admitted that from October 20th, 2017, through November 18th of 2018 that he knowingly failed to register or update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The investigation showed that he registered two different addresses in Sioux City, but failed to reside at either location.

Cook is required to register as a sex offender due to a March, 2007 conviction for sexual abuse in the U.S. District Court in Nebraska.