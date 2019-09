POLICE INVESTIGATE MORNINGSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT LEFT ONE MAN INJURED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN MORNINGSIDE.

OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS AT 2201 GIBSON STREET AROUND 4;20PM AFTER RECEIVING SEVERAL CALLS OF SHOTS FIRED IN THAT AREA.

POLICE SAY SEVERAL PEOPLE RAN FROM THE SCENE.

AN AMBULANCE WAS SENT TO THE TRANSIT PLAZA FOR A MALE VICTIM THAT REPORTEDLY WAS SHOT IN THE LEG.

THE 21-YEAR-OLD MAN WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

NO OTHER DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

