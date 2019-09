O’CONNOR SEEKS SEAT ON SIOUX CITY COUNCIL

MICHAEL WANDBI GDESKA O’CONNOR IS ONE OF FIVE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR A SEAT ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY.

O’CONNOR IS A LIFE COACH AND A SPIRITUAL ADVISOR.

HE SAYS IT IS PART OF HIS CIVIC RESPONSIBILITY TO SERVE THE PEOPLE OF THIS CITY:

O’CONNOR SAYS HE WANTS CITIZEN FEEDBACK ON THE ISSUES THAT ARE MOST IMPORTANT TO THEM:

O’CONNOR PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE VOTER REGISTRATION FORMS TO PEOPLE TO GET THEM ENGAGED IN THE CAMPAIGN AND SPUR THEM TO GO TO THE POLLS.