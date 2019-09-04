DRIVE SOBER EFFORT RESULTS IN 77 NEBRASKA ARRESTS

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol took 77 impaired drivers off that state’s roads during the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from August 16th through September 2nd.

Troopers arrested 77 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In addition to those arrests, troopers issued 1121 citations for speeding, 101 tickets for driving under suspension, 26 open container violations, and 15 minor in possession tickets.

Another 55 citations were issued for no proof of insurance, 47 for not wearing a seat belt and 26 for improper child restraint.

Troopers also performed 744 motorist assists during the campaign.

This summer, Nebraska State Troopers arrested 339 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.