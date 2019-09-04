BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY RECEIVES NEARLY $3MILLION GIFT

Don Lamberti, founder and chairman/CEO of Casey’s General Stores, Inc., has provided a $2.9-million gift to establish The Donald F. and Charlene K. Lamberti Center for Rural Entrepreneurship at BVU.

The new center is envisioned as a place where new businesses will grow as jobs are created.

Programming and real-world business applications within The Lamberti Center curriculum will provide both students and professionals opportunities to sharpen their skills while aiding and challenging one another with a shared goal of moving rural America ahead.

The announcement occurred before a crowd of Iowa business and education leaders, Governor Kim Reynolds and BVU alumni Wednesday night in Des Moines.

Don Lamberti is a longtime member of the BVU Board of Trustees.