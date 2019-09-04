BAYALA KICKS OFF CITY COUNCIL CAMPAIGN

Sioux City businessman Michael Bayala officially kicked off his campaign for city council Wednesday morning in front of City Hall.

Bayala says it’s time for new ideas to spur growth and development in Sioux City:

Bayala says he will be a leader for change accountable to the residents of Sioux City and help neutralize property taxes.

He says if elected he will not accept a raise and wants better transparency between city government and its citizens:

Bayala originally from Burkina Faso, West Africa, immigrated to the United States in 1992 and became an American citizen in 1999.

He runs a translation and income tax assistance business on Gordon Drive.

He also operates the Bayala Learning Center, a non-profit child care agency.