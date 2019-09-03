SAMSON NAMED TO A.A. ALL STAR TEAM

The American Association announced their Post Season All-Star team and Nate Samson of the Sioux City Explorers was named as the shortstop.

All star teams were selected with votes from every teams coaches and media.

Samson entered the final day of the regular season leading the Explorers in hitting with a .327 average and was currently tied for the league lead with 130 hits.

He has also swatted six homers which ties his own career high.

His 60 runs scored, 67 RBI’s and 21 stolen bases all rank second on the team.

Samson has also collected 24 doubles and five triples to see him rack up a total of 35 extra base hits.

Missing just one game, Samson has struck out only 25 times and has earned 30 walks.

It is the second straight season in which the league has chosen Samson as a post season all star.