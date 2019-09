A POWER OUTAGE TUESDAY AFTERNOON SHUTDOWN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL AND SLOWED MOTORISTS IN THE SINGING HILLS AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY OFFICIALS SAY THE OUTAGE HAPPENED AROUND 3:30PM AND AFFECTED AROUND 111 CUSTOMERS.

THEY SAY A FAILED CIRCUIT WAS TO BLAME.

THE OUTAGE EXTENDED FROM THE MALL AREA TO STORES AROUND THE SINGING HILLS WALMART.

STOP LIGHTS WERE KNOCKED OUT DURING THE OUTAGE, SLOWING THE 5 O’CLOCK TRAFFIC FLOW.

THE OUTAGE LASTED UNTIL AROUND 7:30PM.