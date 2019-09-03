MISSING REMSEN WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN VERMONT

A missing Remsen, Iowa woman has been found safe in Vermont.

27-year-old Nicole Ann Trometer was reported missing on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says Trometer contacted authorities at 12:30 Tuesday afternoon and advised she was in Vermont.

Iowa Law Enforcement requested she go to the nearest Vermont police agency and positively identify herself.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont confirmed that they spoke with Trometer and positively identified her by her Iowa Driver’s License.

The Sheriff says she was in good health and told him she willingly traveled with Daniel Kittredge, who was a suspect in her disappearance, to Vermont.

The Iowa DCI has closed the missing person’s investigation.

Updated 3:28pm 9/3/19

Plymouth County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Remsen, Iowa woman.

27-year-old Nicole Ann Trometer was reported missing on Monday and two vehicles registered to her are also missing.

Trometer was last seen Sunday morning in Le Mars with 34-year-old Daniel Kitteredge.

Trometer is described as five-foot seven, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The missing vehicles are a 2013 White Dodge Durango Citadel with Iowa License Plates IAA432.

The second vehicle is a 2004 Silver Ford Explorer XLT with Iowa License Plates IHY475.

Anyone with knowledge of Trometer or Kittredge’s whereabouts or information on the location of her vehicles should contact

Remsen Police at (712) 786-2299.