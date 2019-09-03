IOWA RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS HEAD TO HURRICANE ZONE

Sioux City’s Red Cross emergency response vehicle is part of a group of at least 16 volunteers and four vehicles that have headed south waiting for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall.

Spokeswoman Caslon Hatch says the volunteers from Burlington, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo left Iowa during the Labor Day weekend:

Other groups of Iowa Red Cross workers have been dispatched to the East Coast from as far south as Florida and as far north as North Carolina.

The massive storm was initially headed directly for Florida’s Atlantic coast but slowed to a crawl along the Bahamas, where it’s done significant damage and claimed at least five lives.

The hurricane’s path is still uncertain, so for now, the Iowa volunteers are getting inland emergency shelters ready.

The Iowans will also be distributing clean-up supplies like tarps, rakes and gloves.

Major General Ben Corell was recently appointed as commander of the Iowa National Guard.

He has been in touch with other state guard leaders to coordinate the response as the storm develops.

Though Dorian’s direction of travel is uncertain, at least 19-million people live in areas that -could- be impacted by wind, as much as 15 inches of rain, flooding and a high storm surge.

You can help by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED CROSS or texting the word “Dorian” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.