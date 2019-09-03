GRASSLEY SAYS GUN SAFETY LEGISLATION LIKELY

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says fellow Republican leaders in Congress are committed to fast-tracking some sort of gun safety legislation.

Grassley says the media focuses on rampages like the one Saturday where a gunman killed seven people and wounded 25 in Odessa, Texas instead of other shooting deaths:

Grassley says Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear the process of conducting background checks for firearms purchases needs to be revisited and strengthened.

Grassley has spoken in favor of so-called “red flag” laws that would take guns away from people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

He says mandatory background checks for all gun purchases may be coming in the near future.

The Odessa gunman was reportedly fired from his job the morning of the shootings and, based on his arrest in 2001, could not have legally bought firearms in Texas.

Congress remains on recess this week and will return to work on Monday.