SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR AN ARMED MALE SUSPECT THEY SAY ROBBED THE SARGE’S MINI MART IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF WEST SECOND STREET TUESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT, A HISPANIC MALE, ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 8:30PM, DISPLAYED A GUN AND DEMANDED CASH.

HE ESCAPED WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF MONEY.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE ROBBERY.