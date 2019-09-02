JOHN HENRY SCULPTURE CHANGES FROM YELLOW TO BLUE

One of Sioux City’s best known sculptures has completed the transition from its familiar yellow color to blue.

Art Center director Al Harris Fernandez says the repainting of the John Henry sculpture titled “Sioux City” has been completed.

The 56-foot tall steel and aluminum sculpture was nicknamed “The French Fries,” because of its shape and former bright yellow color.

Harris Fernandez says the sculpture will be re-dedicated next month:

OC……done on it. :15

Residents voted last fall to change the color of the 40-year-old sculpture from yellow to blue.

The sculptor, John Henry, had given permission to change the color of the 56-foot tall steel and aluminum sculpture if that’s what people wanted.