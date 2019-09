FIRE EARLY MONDAY CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A SIOUX CITY RECYCLING BUSINESS.

SEVERAL UNITS INCLUDING AN AERIAL TRUCK WERE DISPATCHED TO SIOUXLAND RECOVERY, LOCATED IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF CUNNINGHAM DRIVE AROUND 2:20AM.

FLAMES WERE VISIBLE AS FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED, AND THEY WERE ON THE SCENE AROUND FIVE HOURS.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE