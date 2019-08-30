WINNEBAGO WOMAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG CHARGES

A Winnebago, Nebraska woman who trafficked methamphetamine has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

26-year-old Cecelia Hardheart received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of pure meth near a protected location.

Prosecutors say Hardheart tried to hide 27 grams of ice methamphetamine in her person during a traffic stop, conducted within 1000 feet of Sioux City’s Dinosaur Park, located at 1515 Nebraska Street, and the Alfred Thompson Children’s Park at 803 14th Street.

She refused to surrender the meth, requiring a search warrant to be obtained by police and medical staff, who removed the meth by force.

Hardheart has a lengthy criminal history including weapons charges (stemming from her possession of a 24-inch machete) and two assault convictions.