RIVERSIDE PARK TO HOST 26TH ANNUAL ARTSPLASH

Over 80 artists will display and sell their works in Riverside Park this weekend.

Art Center Curator Todd Behrens says it’s time for the annual ArtSplash Festival:

Behrens and other staff started working on Thursday to prepare the park area for the artists:

ArtSplash is celebrating 26 years this weekend.

Admission for the event is just $5 dollars for a two day wristband with children ages 11 and under free.

ArtSplash runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Riverside Park.