MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN FROM 5000 MILE JOURNEY FOR CMN

A HALF DOZEN MOTORCYCLE RIDERS HAVE RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY AFTER TRAVELING THROUGH 30 EASTERN STATES IN 12 DAYS TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE LOCAL CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

MATT THOMPSON LED THE MIRACLE RIDERS ON THEIR 5019 MILE JOURNEY:

THEIR GOAL WAS TO RAISE $50,000.

THOMPSON SAYS THE RIDERS RAISED JUST OVER $49,000 ON THEIR JOURNEY.

BUT A GROUP OF FELLOW RIDERS FROM GEORGIA STEPPED UP AND PLEDGED THE FINAL $1000 TO PUT THE SIOUX CITY GROUP AT THEIR GOAL.

IT’S THE LARGEST AMOUNT OF MONEY RAISED IN THE FOUR YEARS THE LOCAL MIRACLE RIDERS HAVE TAKEN PART IN THE EVENT.