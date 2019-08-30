DEMOCRATIC PARTY NIXES “VIRTUAL CAUCUSES”

The Democratic National Committee has scrapped state plans to offer virtual, telephone-based caucuses in 2020 due to security concerns.

The decision by the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee means early voting states Iowa and Nevada have only a few months to figure out an alternative.

Iowa Democratic Chairman Troy Price says he will work to make sure the party’s caucuses are a success:

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro isn’t happy with the decision:

Iowa and Nevada Democratic officials had planned to allow some voters to cast caucus votes over the telephone in February 2020 instead of showing up at traditional caucus meetings.

Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin says the party was concerned the virtual caucus could be hacked:

The state Democrats created the virtual option to meet a DNC mandate that states open caucuses to more people.