SCHUMACHER NAMED TO IOWA COURT OF APPEALS

A northwest Iowa judge has been appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals.

Governor Kim Reynolds has named Julie Schumacher to the Iowa Appeals Court.

Schumacher, who is from Schleswig, currently serves as a district court judge in Judicial District 3B.

She has previously served as a district associate judge, an assistant county attorney for Crawford County, and an assistant city attorney for Denison.

She had a private law practice in Denison for nearly twenty years prior to that.

Schumacher received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota and her law degree from Creighton.

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel of Spirit Lake.