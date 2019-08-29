ROUNDS WANTS BETTER CORPS RESPONSE TO MISSOURI RIVER ISSUES

Asking the Army Corps of Engineers to react more quickly to changing climate trends was one of the goals of a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing at City Hall in North Sioux City Wednesday.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says the Missouri River basin is in a wet cycle, and the Corps needs take that into consideration:

OC…..good public policy :14

Rounds chaired the subcommittee hearing, which took testimony from Corps of Engineers officials:

OC…….reservoir system. :19

Rounds says a bomb cyclone led to March flooding that caused major damage below Gavins Point Dam:

OC……changes made. :18

Rounds also emphasized the need for the Corps to deploy their plains snow pack monitoring system.

Jeery Oster WNAX