LE MARS FOOTBALL STADIUM NOT QUITE READY FOR NEW SEASON

The high school football season kicks off Friday night, but the stadium in Le Mars isn’t quite ready for the new season year.

Le Mars Community School Superintendent Dr. Steven Webner says he is confident the Bulldog football team will play its first home game on the new turf on September 20th, which is Homecoming weekend.

Webner says the latest delay with the stadium renovations is due to a drainage problem.

Webner says a plan was developed to correct the drainage issue:

He says it’s more important to get the stadium and track in good operating condition for the long haul, rather than worrying about a few games that need to be re-scheduled due to the construction delays:

The construction delays also affected Gehlen Catholic’s football schedule.

Gehlen was originally scheduled to have its first home game for September 13th, but now that game has been moved to Moville when the Jays take on the Woodbury Central Wildcats.

Gehlen Catholic’s first home football game at the new stadium will be September 27th.

Dennis Morrice KLEM