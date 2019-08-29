GRASSLEY EXPECTS JAPANESE TRADE AGREEMENT TO FURTHER BOOST ECONOMY

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the tentative trade deal reached between the U-S and Japan, calling it a very “welcome development.”

Strengthening ties with Japan, Grassley says, will help to also strengthen the United States’ position while negotiating with China.

Grassley says what he’s heard so far is very encouraging.

It’s possible, according to Grassley, the agreement can be signed without Congressional approval.

He calls it a “significant step” toward securing a comprehensive trade agreement with Japan which he says could benefit all sectors of the U-S economy.

The agreement is expected to be signed at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in late September.