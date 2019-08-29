FUGITIVE ARRESTED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

A local fugitive with a lengthy criminal history was arrested this (Thursday) morning in South Sioux City.

Alan Adams was located and taken into custody in the 400 block of W 19th Street by South Sioux Police

Adams was wanted on a warrant for a parole violation in Iowa.

Officers and Dakota County Deputies. surrounded a residence and police and a Nebraska State Trooper entered the house and found Adams in a third floor attic crawl space.

Adams surrendered without incident and was taken to the Dakota County Jail on charges of Resisting Arrest and Obstructing an Officer.