FIVE CANDIDATES SEEK SIOUX CITY COUNCIL SEAT

THERE WILL BE A PRIMARY ELECTION TO DETERMINE THE TWO FINALISTS FOR A SEAT ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY.

FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING INCUMBENT RHONDA CAPRON, HAVE FILED TO RUN FOR THAT COUNCIL SEAT.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES INCLUDE BUSINESSWOMAN JULIE SCHOENHERR AND NATIVE AMERICAN ACTIVIST MICHAEL O’CONNOR WHO FILED THURSDAY, AS WELL AS CAPRON AND PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CANDIDATES MICHAEL BAYALA AND ROSARIO PEREZ JR.

THE PRIMARY ELECTION WILL TAKE PLACE OCTOBER 8TH WITH THE TOP TWO FINISHERS ADVANCING TO THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

TWO CANDIDATES ARE ALSO RUNNING FOR MAYOR, INCUMBENT BOB SCOTT AND CHALLENGER MARIA RUNDQUIST.