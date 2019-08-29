CRITICISM GROWS OVER TRUMP APPROVAL OF REFINERY ETHANOL WAIVERS

Governor Kim Reynolds and Midwest governors are planning a trip to Washington, D.C. to talk with President Trump about unrest in farm country.

The Trump Administration recently granted waivers to oil companies, so the federally-required amount of ethanol doesn’t have to be blended into gasoline.

A northwest Iowa plant shut down temporarily earlier this month and another company that owns six plants in Iowa has cut its company-wide ethanol output.

Democratic 4th District Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten says Iowa farmers are hurting because of the waivers approved by the Trump administration:

The Iowa Corn Growers Association issued a statement this week saying farmers are “fed up” with President Trump’s broken promises.

Reynolds is hoping the Trump Administration will embrace a compromise plan that would boost ethanol production by requiring additional ethanol use at oil refineries that did not get a waiver.

According to the Reuters wire service, Trump personally gave the go-ahead for the oil refinery waivers.

Scholten says that’s tough for farmers in the district to chew on:

Governor Reynolds says she’s not sure Trump “fully understood the ramifications” of those waivers at the time, but the governor says Trump does now after lobbying by her and several other Iowa officials.