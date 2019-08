BLACK RAIDERS OPTIMISTIC FOR START OF 2019 HIGH SCHOOL SEASON

NUMBERS ARE UP FOR SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH’S FOOTBALL PROGRAM TO START THE 2019 SEASON.

COACH BRIAN WEBB BEGINS HIS SECOND YEAR LEADING THE BLACK RAIDERS PROGRAM:

OC……GREAT JOB OF THAT. :29

WEBB TALKED WITH NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG ABOUT HOW THE PROGRAM IS SHAPING UP HEADING INTO YEAR TWO AS HEAD COACH:

OC………..IN THE GAMES. :3:08

SENIOR CO-CAPTAIN COLBY EAST SAYS THE TEAM IS FAR AHEAD OF WHERE THEY WERE AT THIS TIME LAST YEAR:

OC……PHENOMENAL. ;16

RECEIVER KADEN JONES SAYS THE BLACK RAIDERS HAVE SPEED AND QUARTERBACK CASEY BLAKE SAYS HE HOPES TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT BEHIND AN OFFENSIVE LINE INCLUDING CO-CAPTAIN AND LEFT GUARD PATRICK GOTTBURG:

OC………..NEEDS TO BE DONE. :51

EASY OPENS THE SEASON WITH THE BISHOP HEELAN CRUSADERS FRIDAY NIGHT AT OLSON STADIUM HERE ON KSCJ.