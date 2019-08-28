WOMAN INJURED WHEN CAR PLUNGES INTO FLOYD RIVER

One woman was injured when her southbound car left the road on Highway 75 near the bridge on the north end of Merrill in the noon hour Wednesday and entered the Floyd River.

Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo says the vehicle just missed striking the bridge.

He says his office had received a phone call, prior to the accident about an erratic driver, and adds the driver may have suffered from some sort of medical issue that led to the accident.

The victim was able to get out of her vehicle, but was placed on a back board and the Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department used their aerial truck to lift her from the river bank.

She was transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare

No other vehicles were involved.

Photos by Dennis Morrice