TOEL CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

A Le Mars man has been charged with vehicular homicide and O-W-I in a crash last month that killed his cousin.

37-year-old Darrick Toel was arrested late Tuesday on the charges.

Authorities say Toel was driving about 90 mph the night of July 1st when he lost control of his car, left the road, rolled and hit a tree.

His passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Toel, of Struble, was critically injured and died two days later.

Police say Darrick Toel also was injured, and a blood test taken at a hospital more than an hour after the crash showed his blood alcohol content was .111, which is more than the legal limit to drive.

He’s being held on in the Woodbury County Jail $50,000 bond.