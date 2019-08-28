MARTIN APPROVED FOR IMMEDIATE ELIGIBILITY

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference. Martin, a native of Coralville, Iowa and a graduate of Iowa City West High School, transferred to the Hawkeye football program this summer.

Following are comments from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Martin:

Coach Kirk Ferentz:

“We are pleased that the NCAA and Big Ten Conference have approved Oliver’s waiver to play this season. Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer. His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.”

Oliver Martin:

“I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.”

Iowa opens the 2019 season Saturday, Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio (6:40 p.m. CT, FS1).

Questions concerning the purchase of 2019 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student season tickets, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS. Information is also available at hawkeyesports.com/FootballG ameday.