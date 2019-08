JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN SIOUX CITY MURDER TRIAL NEXT WEEK

JURY SELECTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NEXT TUESDAY IN THE TRIAL OF A SUSPECT FROM SOMALIA WHO IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL STABBING OF HIS ROOMMATE.

BRIAN BUCKMEIER, THAT SUSPECT’S ATTORNEY, SAYS HE WAS MISIDENTIFIED WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED, AND NOW WILL BE KNOWN BY A DIFFERENT NAME, ELMI SAID:

HE WAS PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS 38-YEAR-OLD ABDIQADAR SHARIF.

SAID IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE OCTOBER 28TH DEATH LAST YEAR OF HIS ROOMMATE, GULED NUR, AT THEIR SIOUX CITY APARTMENT.

AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT SAID STABBED NUR SEVERAL TIMES WITH A KNIFE DURING AN ALTERCATION BETWEEN THE TWO MEN AT THE PHOENIX APARTMENTS.

NUR COLLAPSED IN THE 4TH FLOOR HALLWAY OF THE BUILDING AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.