CROPS MATURING SLOWLY FOLLOWING LATE PLANTING

Mild August temperatures have slowed crop growth in what was already going to be a late harvest for many farmers this season.

Iowa State University Crop Specialist Joel DeJong says we have been losing critical growing degree units this month:

DeJong says the corn is starting to enter the dent stage, which is the first stage for maturity.

He says it takes about 35 days under normal conditions for the corn to fully mature, which places the corn maturity at around early October:

And DeJong says soybeans are starting to fill their pods, but they have a lot of maturing left to do:

DeJong says he expects to see mediocre yields in northwest Iowa for both corn and soybeans.