CAPRON TO SEEK 3RD TERM ON CITY COUNCIL

RHONDA CAPRON HAS ANNOUNCED HER INTENTION TO RUN FOR A THIRD TERM ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY:

CAPRON TAKES PRIDE IN BEING ACCESSIBLE AND A REPRESENTATIVE OF THE PEOPLE OF SIOUX CITY:

SHE LISTS THE OPENING OF CONE PARK AS ONE OF HER ACCOMPLISHMENTS ON THE COUNCIL:

CAPRON SAYS SHE WILL WORK TO KEEP THE CITY’S PROPERTY TAX LEVY LOW.

SHE OPERATES A HOME HEALTH SERVICE BUSINESS IN SIOUX CITY.