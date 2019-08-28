BAYALA TO SEEK SIOUX CITY COUNCIL SEAT

Sioux City Businessman Michael Bayala issued a news release Wednesday announcing that he will challenge Rhonda Capron for the City Council seat she currently holds.

Bayala immigrated to the United States from West Africa in 1992 and became an American citizen in 1999.

He serves on the Effective Fiscal and Public Policy Committee and is active in the community.

Bayala says he believes there should be transparency in government, property taxes shouldn’t continue to increase, and there should be community collaboration to address issues that affect our livelihood, such as housing, education, economic development and crime.

The City Council election is Tuesday, November 5th.