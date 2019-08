SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL & MAYOR SUSPEND PUBLIC COMMENTS AT MEETINGS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAYOR ROD KOCH BEGAN THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING MONDAY BY ANNOUNCING THAT PUBLIC COMMENTS WOULD NO LONGER BE ALLOWED DURING THE COUNCIL MEETINGS:

CITY ATTORNEY MIKE SCHMIEDT THEN EXPLAINED THAT PUBLIC COMMENTS ARE NOT REQUIRED UNDER STATE LAW:

THE LAWSUITS BEING REFERRED TO INVOLVE RESIDENTS SUING THE CITY AND BIG OX ENERGY OVER ODORS IN THEIR HOMES.

SCHMIEDT’S COMMENTS BROUGHT A RESPONSE FROM JOHN GOODIER, ONE OF THOSE RESIDENTS WHO HAS FREQUENTLY ATTENDED THE COUNCIL MEETINGS:

GOODIER WAS NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK AND THE COUNCIL MEETING CONTINUED.

THE CITY HASN’T INDICATED WHEN THEY WILL CONSIDER RESUMING PUBLIC COMMENTS AT THEIR COUNCIL MEETINGS.