SCARLETT ANNOUNCES SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDACY

Monique Scarlett, founder of Unity in the Community, has announced her candidacy for the Sioux City Community School Board.

Scarlett is a lifetime Sioux City resident and West High Graduate.

She has experience in community collaboration, various educational committees and over 20 years in banking.

Scarlett received the 2016 War Eagle Human Rights Award and is a current member of the Sioux City Community School District’s Student Improvement Committee and a nine year member of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.