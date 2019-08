SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS WILL HOST A FIEL;D HEARING IN NORTH SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY ON THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS MANAGEMENT OF THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE SPRING FLOODS OF THIS YEAR.

JOHN REMUS, CHIEF OF THE CORPS’ RIVER MANAGEMENT DIVISION AND BRIGADIER GENERAL PETER HELMLINGER, COMMANDER OF THE CORPS’ NORTHWESTERN DIVISION, WILL BE QUESTIONED AT THE HEARING.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 2PM AT THE NORTH SIOUX CITY, CITY HALL LOCATED AT 504 RIVER DRIVE.

———————————